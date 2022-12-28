U.S. markets close in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,797.59
    -31.66 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,011.66
    -229.90 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,237.49
    -115.74 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,732.67
    -16.85 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.08
    -1.45 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.80
    -14.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    -0.43 (-1.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0622
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    +0.0190 (+0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2032
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2780
    +0.8490 (+0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,623.91
    -161.18 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.48
    -1.63 (-0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.19
    +24.18 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,340.50
    -107.37 (-0.41%)
     

Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Auriant Mining AB (publ) held on 28 December 2022

Auriant Mining AB
·1 min read
Auriant Mining AB
Auriant Mining AB

Auriant Mining AB (publ) held its Extraordinary General Meeting on Wednesday 28 December 2022. The Extraordinary General Meeting was conducted by advance voting only, without physical presence of shareholders, proxies and third parties in accordance with the Act (2022:121) on temporary exceptions to facilitate the execution of general meetings in companies and other associations.

The main resolution passed at the meeting was as follows. More detailed information about the contents of all resolutions may be obtained from the notice to the EGM and the complete proposals. The notice and the complete documentation are available on the company’s website: www.auriant.com.

Resolution on election of new member of the Board

It was resolved at the general meeting that Thor Åhlgren is elected as a new member of the Board until the end of the next annual general meeting.

The Board of directors in Auriant Mining AB (publ) will thus consist of Peter Daresbury (Chairman of the Board), Preston Haskell, Jukka Pitkäjärvi and Thor Åhlgren.

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO
tel: +7 495 109 02 82
e-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB
Short name: AUR
ISIN-code: SE0001337213
Website: www.auriant.com

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please visit www.gwkapital.se.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $11.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.41% move from the prior day.

  • 'A perfect storm': It's anyone's guess when Tesla stock will stop tanking

    The bottom in Tesla's stock is still being searched for.

  • AMC stock extends losses after reverse stock split announcement

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at AMC shares following comments from CEO Adam Aron and the theater chain's stock outlook.

  • Buy shares of only the strongest companies to make money in 2023, including ‘the kings of cash flow,’ says this five-star fund manager

    The worst may be over for the stock market for this cycle, but many economists see more pain ahead for 2023, including a possible recession that will create poor financial-performance comparisons for companies and send stock prices even lower. Greg Adams, director of quantitative and risk management at fund manager Alger, recommends that investors focus on companies with solid balance sheets and strong cash flow to endure tough times. Alger is based in New York and has $26 billion in assets under management.

  • Tesla Fans Keep Buying, Unbowed by the $720 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Even the worst year ever for Tesla Inc. shares hasn’t shaken individual investors’ faith in the electric-vehicle maker and its billionaire chief executive officer, Elon Musk. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsAlameda Lent Sam Bankman-Fried $546 Million for Robinhood StakeChina Covid Surge L

  • Why Investors Are Selling SolarEdge Stock

    Shares of SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG), one of the biggest names in solar-power inverters, tumbled 3.9% through 10:55 a.m. EST on Tuesday as stock markets reopened after the Christmas holidays. You can probably blame Daiwa Securities for that. On Friday, the Tokyo investment bank announced it was initiating coverage of SolarEdge stock with a neutral rating, while initiating coverage of SolarEdge's biggest rival, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), with an outperform rating, reports StreetInsider.com.

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks paying over 6%. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%. Market volatility, growing fears of recession heading into 2023, and rising concerns about the global economic outlook have investors fleeing from growth equities into […]

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 16, 2022 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $9.66, expectations were $9.54. Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Irene, your chorus call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the ZIM Integrated Shipping […]

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Borrowed From Alameda to Buy Robinhood Shares

    Sam Bankman-Fried said in an affidavit he bought Robinhood shares with funds borrowed from Alameda. The admission throws a wrinkle into a lawsuit from crypto lender BlockFi, which says it was promised the shares as collateral against a loan taken out by Alameda.

  • Wall Street's 2022 stock market forecasts were way off. Here's what they see in 2023: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

  • Better Buy: Rivian Stock or Lucid Stock?

    EV stocks are volatile, but there's likely one long-term opportunity between these two companies.

  • 5 Companies With Huge Free Cash Flow

    These five companies have major free cash flow. If history continues to repeat itself, this makes them good long-term bets.

  • Is Intel Stock's 6% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is attracting dividend stock investors with its robust dividend payments. But are those payments at risk of disappearing? In this video, I will answer that question for investors looking at attractive dividend stocks.

  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Down -28.91% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why GameStop (GME) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround

    The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for GameStop (GME) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

  • 2022 killed the cheap money era. Here’s what the next decade has in store

    “I think you occasionally get a turning of the investment and economic age, and we're at one of those now after over a decade of near-zero interest rates,” said George Ball, chairman of Sanders Morris Harris.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Starts Mass Production Of 3-Nanometer Chips

    Taiwan Semiconductor plans to start mass production of chips using its 3-nanometer process technology, and is celebrating the move.

  • Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 17, 2022 Operator: Good morning, and welcome to the SQM Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note, this event is being recorded. I […]

  • Here's My 2023 Stock Pick -- and Advice That's Perhaps More Important

    I'll give you my bet for the year, but let me warn you that no good investor just decides on Jan. 1 to hold a stock for a year with no safeguards. This is what they do instead.

  • 5 things you really should not buy in 2023

    The recession drum beats on, interest rates are rising, and the stock market has taken a tumble, and yet retail sales have risen 6.5% in the last 12 months, trailing a 7.1% increase in the cost of living. The personal saving rate — meaning personal saving as a percentage of disposable income, or the share of income left after paying taxes and spending money — hit 2.4% in the third quarter from 3.4% in the prior quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said. Are people buying stocks during a bearish market, and/or have they run out of their pandemic-era savings?