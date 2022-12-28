Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Auriant Mining AB (publ) held on 28 December 2022

Auriant Mining AB

Auriant Mining AB (publ) held its Extraordinary General Meeting on Wednesday 28 December 2022. The Extraordinary General Meeting was conducted by advance voting only, without physical presence of shareholders, proxies and third parties in accordance with the Act (2022:121) on temporary exceptions to facilitate the execution of general meetings in companies and other associations.

The main resolution passed at the meeting was as follows. More detailed information about the contents of all resolutions may be obtained from the notice to the EGM and the complete proposals. The notice and the complete documentation are available on the company’s website: www.auriant.com .

Resolution on election of new member of the Board

It was resolved at the general meeting that Thor Åhlgren is elected as a new member of the Board until the end of the next annual general meeting.

The Board of directors in Auriant Mining AB (publ) will thus consist of Peter Daresbury (Chairman of the Board), Preston Haskell, Jukka Pitkäjärvi and Thor Åhlgren.

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO

tel: +7 495 109 02 82

e-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB

Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com . G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please visit www.gwkapital.se .

