Bullish Abasca Resources Insiders Loaded Up On CA$2.0m Of Stock

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Abasca Resources Inc. (CVE:ABA). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

See our latest analysis for Abasca Resources

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Abasca Resources

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, President & Director Dawn Zhou for CA$1.0m worth of shares, at about CA$0.50 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$0.15 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Abasca Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around CA$0.34. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Abasca Resources is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insiders At Abasca Resources Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Abasca Resources. In total, insiders bought CA$2.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Story continues

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Abasca Resources insiders own 73% of the company, worth about CA$5.8m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Abasca Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Abasca Resources. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Abasca Resources. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Abasca Resources (3 are potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.