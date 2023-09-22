Bullish AirSculpt Technologies Insiders Loaded Up On US$768k Of Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AIRS) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

AirSculpt Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Founder & Executive Chairman Aaron Rollins bought US$467k worth of shares at a price of US$3.11 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$6.76), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While AirSculpt Technologies insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that AirSculpt Technologies insiders own 27% of the company, worth about US$104m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AirSculpt Technologies Insiders?

The fact that there have been no AirSculpt Technologies insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like AirSculpt Technologies insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing AirSculpt Technologies. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with AirSculpt Technologies and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

