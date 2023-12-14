Bullish Alithya Group Insiders Loaded Up On CA$2.01m Of Stock

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alithya Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Amar Bukkasagaram for CA$1.8m worth of shares, at about CA$2.84 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$1.43). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 738.06k shares worth CA$2.0m. But they sold 62.39k shares for CA$145k. Overall, Alithya Group insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Alithya Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Alithya Group insiders own about CA$23m worth of shares. That equates to 18% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Alithya Group Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Alithya Group shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Alithya Group insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Alithya Group has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

