Bullish: This Analyst Just Lifted Their United U-LI Corporation Berhad (KLSE:ULICORP) Outlook For This Year

United U-LI Corporation Berhad (KLSE:ULICORP) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the covering analyst making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The analyst greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for United U-LI Corporation Berhad from its one analyst is for revenues of RM285m in 2023 which, if met, would be a solid 14% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 24% to RM0.23. Prior to this update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of RM250m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.14 in 2023. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analyst has lifted their price target 79% to RM2.18 per share.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analyst is definitely expecting United U-LI Corporation Berhad's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 14% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 5.8% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.1% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that United U-LI Corporation Berhad is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that the analyst upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at United U-LI Corporation Berhad.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for United U-LI Corporation Berhad going out as far as 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

