Bullish Aspira Women's Health Insiders Loaded Up On US$702.9k Of Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Aspira Women's Health Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AWH) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for Aspira Women's Health

Aspira Women's Health Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Jack Schuler bought US$500k worth of shares at a price of US$2.75 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$4.27. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 233.39k shares worth US$703k. But they sold 980.00 shares for US$3.3k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Aspira Women's Health insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Aspira Women's Health is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Aspira Women's Health Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Aspira Women's Health. President Nicole Sandford bought US$17k worth in that time. On the other hand, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary Minh Merchant sold US$3.3k worth of shares. While it's good to see the insider buying, the net amount bought isn't enough for us to gain much confidence from it.

Story continues

Insider Ownership Of Aspira Women's Health

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Aspira Women's Health insiders own about US$24m worth of shares (which is 54% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Aspira Women's Health Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Aspira Women's Health insiders think the business has merit. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for Aspira Women's Health (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.