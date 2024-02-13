Bullish Aurelia Metals Insiders Loaded Up On AU$12.3m Of Stock

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX:AMI) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Aurelia Metals

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Nominee Director Franklyn Brazil for AU$8.7m worth of shares, at about AU$0.09 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.11. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months Aurelia Metals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Aurelia Metals

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Aurelia Metals insiders own 20% of the company, worth about AU$38m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Aurelia Metals Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Aurelia Metals shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Aurelia Metals insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Aurelia Metals.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

