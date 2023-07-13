Bullish Banc of California Insiders Loaded Up On US$1.2m Of Stock

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

View our latest analysis for Banc of California

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Banc of California

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director James Barker for US$801k worth of shares, at about US$16.54 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$12.20). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Banc of California insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about US$14.81. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Banc of California is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Banc of California Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Banc of California insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$195k worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.7% of Banc of California shares, worth about US$12m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Banc of California Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Banc of California shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Banc of California has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

But note: Banc of California may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here