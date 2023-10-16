Bullish Bank of Montreal Insiders Loaded Up On CA$3.34m Of Stock

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bank of Montreal

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman of the Board George Cope bought CA$2.2m worth of shares at a price of CA$129 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$110. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 25.82k shares worth CA$3.3m. But they sold 500.00 shares for CA$58k. In total, Bank of Montreal insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Bank of Montreal

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Bank of Montreal insiders own 0.04% of the company, worth about CA$28m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bank of Montreal Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Bank of Montreal insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Bank of Montreal and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Bank of Montreal has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

