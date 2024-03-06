Bullish CAR Group Insiders Loaded Up On AU$12.6m Of Stock

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of CAR Group Limited (ASX:CAR) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CAR Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-Founder & Non Executive Director Walter Pisciotta for AU$12m worth of shares, at about AU$19.95 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$35.97. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 627.85k shares for AU$13m. But insiders sold 67.90k shares worth AU$1.6m. In total, CAR Group insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of CAR Group

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. CAR Group insiders own 4.1% of the company, currently worth about AU$551m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CAR Group Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded CAR Group shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like CAR Group insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing CAR Group. For example - CAR Group has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

