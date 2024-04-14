Bullish Cenovus Energy Insiders Loaded Up On CA$6.81m Of Stock

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cenovus Energy

In fact, the recent purchase by Jonathan McKenzie was the biggest purchase of Cenovus Energy shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$28.85. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Cenovus Energy insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about CA$23.69. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Cenovus Energy Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Cenovus Energy insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. President Jonathan McKenzie spent CA$3.8m on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership Of Cenovus Energy

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Cenovus Energy insiders own 0.09% of the company, worth about CA$48m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cenovus Energy Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Cenovus Energy we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Cenovus Energy.

