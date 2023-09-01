Bullish Coastal Financial Insiders Loaded Up On US$1.4m Of Stock

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Coastal Financial

The Independent Director Steven Hovde made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$37.71 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$44.05. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 38.03k shares for US$1.4m. But they sold 27.32k shares for US$1.3m. In total, Coastal Financial insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Coastal Financial Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Coastal Financial. In total, CEO & Director Eric Sprink dumped US$904k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Coastal Financial insiders own 19% of the company, currently worth about US$109m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Coastal Financial Insiders?

An insider sold Coastal Financial shares recently, but they didn't buy any. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Coastal Financial. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Coastal Financial you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

