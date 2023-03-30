Bullish Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) insiders filled their treasuries with US$548k worth of stock over last year

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CVLY) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Director Scott Fainor bought US$65k worth of shares at a price of US$20.50 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$21.00. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Codorus Valley Bancorp insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 25.27k shares worth US$548k. But insiders sold 1.39k shares worth US$30k. In total, Codorus Valley Bancorp insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Codorus Valley Bancorp Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Codorus Valley Bancorp insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought US$127k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership Of Codorus Valley Bancorp

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Codorus Valley Bancorp insiders own 5.0% of the company, worth about US$10.0m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Codorus Valley Bancorp Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Codorus Valley Bancorp stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Codorus Valley Bancorp (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

