Bullish Environmental Waste International Insiders Loaded Up On CA$835.6k Of Stock

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Environmental Waste International

The Independent Chairman of the Board Emanuel Gerard made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$573k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.035 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.015. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Environmental Waste International insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 31% of Environmental Waste International shares, worth about CA$1.4m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Environmental Waste International Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Environmental Waste International shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Environmental Waste International and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Environmental Waste International you should be aware of, and 4 of these shouldn't be ignored.

