Bullish EQT Holdings Insiders Loaded Up On AU$876.6k Of Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in EQT Holdings Limited's (ASX:EQT) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

EQT Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The MD & Director Michael O’Brien made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$365k worth of shares at a price of AU$24.70 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$25.50. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While EQT Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:EQT Insider Trading Volume January 13th 2024

Insiders At EQT Holdings Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at EQT Holdings. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought AU$496k worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that EQT Holdings insiders own 2.6% of the company, worth about AU$18m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The EQT Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of EQT Holdings we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with EQT Holdings (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

