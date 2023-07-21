Bullish Exco Technologies Insiders Loaded Up On CA$1.3m Of Stock

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Exco Technologies

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Edward Kernaghan for CA$843k worth of shares, at about CA$7.82 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of CA$8.32 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Exco Technologies insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

While Exco Technologies insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Exco Technologies

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Exco Technologies insiders own 54% of the company, currently worth about CA$175m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Exco Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Exco Technologies shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Exco Technologies insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Exco Technologies (1 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

