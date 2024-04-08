Bullish Felix Group Holdings Insiders Loaded Up On AU$1.21m Of Stock

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Felix Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:FLX) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Felix Group Holdings

The Non-Executive Director George Humphry Rolleston made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$800k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.08 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.21. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Felix Group Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Felix Group Holdings

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Felix Group Holdings insiders own about AU$13m worth of shares. That equates to 30% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Felix Group Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Felix Group Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Felix Group Holdings and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Felix Group Holdings (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

