Bullish Freshpet Insiders Loaded Up On US$6.7m Of Stock \

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Freshpet Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Diane Dietz bought US$3.2m worth of shares at a price of US$41.57 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$62.80), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Freshpet insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Freshpet

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Freshpet insiders own about US$100m worth of shares (which is 3.3% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Freshpet Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Freshpet insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Freshpet. For example - Freshpet has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

