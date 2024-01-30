Bullish Games Workshop Group Insiders Loaded Up On UK£548.8k Of Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Games Workshop Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Executive Director Kevin Rountree for UK£238k worth of shares, at about UK£115 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£99.90). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Games Workshop Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Games Workshop Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Games Workshop Group insider buying shares in the last three months. Insiders shelled out UK£39k for shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own UK£2.8m worth of Games Workshop Group stock, about 0.08% of the company. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Games Workshop Group Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Games Workshop Group insiders are doubting the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Games Workshop Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

