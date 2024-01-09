Bullish Gold Mountain Insiders Loaded Up On AU$1.17m Of Stock

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Gold Mountain Limited (ASX:GMN) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Gold Mountain

The insider Chunyan Niu made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$1.0m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.0092 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.005). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Gold Mountain insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:GMN Insider Trading Volume January 9th 2024

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 18% of Gold Mountain shares, worth about AU$2.1m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Gold Mountain Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Gold Mountain shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Gold Mountain and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (4 don't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Gold Mountain.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

