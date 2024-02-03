Bullish Great Boulder Resources Insiders Loaded Up On AU$911.6k Of Stock

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Great Boulder Resources Limited (ASX:GBR). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

View our latest analysis for Great Boulder Resources

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Great Boulder Resources

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Chris Retzos bought AU$887k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.082 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.059 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Notably Chris Retzos was also the biggest seller.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 12.94m shares for AU$912k. But they sold 7.66m shares for AU$636k. In total, Great Boulder Resources insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. Their average price was about AU$0.07. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Great Boulder Resources is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Story continues

Insiders At Great Boulder Resources Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Great Boulder Resources insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought AU$899k worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership Of Great Boulder Resources

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 11% of Great Boulder Resources shares, worth about AU$4.0m, according to our data. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Great Boulder Resources Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Great Boulder Resources stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Great Boulder Resources has 4 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.