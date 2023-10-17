Bullish Humm Group Insiders Loaded Up On AU$2.46m Of Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Humm Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founding Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board Andrew Abercrombie for AU$420k worth of shares, at about AU$0.44 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$0.44. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Humm Group share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Humm Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Humm Group

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Humm Group insiders own 26% of the company, worth about AU$58m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Humm Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Humm Group insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Humm Group. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Humm Group you should be aware of.

