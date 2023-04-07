Bullish insiders bet AU$2.7m on Pengana Capital Group Limited (ASX:PCG)

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Pengana Capital Group Limited (ASX:PCG). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Pengana Capital Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Warwick Negus bought AU$2.5m worth of shares at a price of AU$1.70 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$1.13. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. We note that Warwick Negus was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid AU$2.7m for 1.58m shares. On the other hand they divested 1.50m shares, for AU$2.5m. Overall, Pengana Capital Group insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Pengana Capital Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Pengana Capital Group insiders own about AU$34m worth of shares. That equates to 36% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Pengana Capital Group Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Pengana Capital Group and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Pengana Capital Group and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

