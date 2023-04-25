Bullish insiders bet CA$9.2m on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU)

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

See our latest analysis for Tourmaline Oil

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tourmaline Oil

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman of the Board Michael Rose bought CA$763k worth of shares at a price of CA$77.43 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$60.96. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Tourmaline Oil insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around CA$66.62. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insiders At Tourmaline Oil Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Tourmaline Oil insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought CA$1.7m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Story continues

Does Tourmaline Oil Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Tourmaline Oil insiders own 6.1% of the company, currently worth about CA$1.3b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Tourmaline Oil Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Tourmaline Oil insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Tourmaline Oil (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here