Bullish insiders bet US$2.2m on Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Unifi Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Kenneth Langone made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$709k worth of shares at a price of US$7.09 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$8.56. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.2m for 239.26k shares. But they sold 50.00k shares for US$408k. Overall, Unifi insiders were net buyers during the last year. Their average price was about US$9.06. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Unifi Insiders Are Selling The Stock

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of Unifi shares over the last three months. We note Lead Independent Director Archibald Cox cashed in US$408k worth of shares. On the flip side, insiders spent US$101k on purchasing shares. Generally this level of net selling might be considered a bit bearish.

Insider Ownership Of Unifi

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Unifi insiders own 11% of the company, worth about US$18m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Unifi Tell Us?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Unifi stock, than buying, in the last three months. But we take heart from prior transactions. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Unifi and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

