Bullish insiders at Envictus International Holdings Limited (SGX:BQD) loaded up on RM11m of stock earlier this year

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Envictus International Holdings Limited (SGX:BQD) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Envictus International Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Kian Low Check, for S$5.9m worth of shares, at about S$0.20 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is S$0.18. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 58.39m shares worth S$11m. But they sold 56.68m shares for S$10m. Overall, Envictus International Holdings insiders were net buyers during the last year. Their average price was about S$0.18. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Envictus International Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at Envictus International Holdings. Insiders spent S$10m on shares. But insider Kian Low Check sold shares worth S$10.0m. The buying outweighs the selling, which suggests that insiders may believe the company will do well in the future.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Envictus International Holdings insiders own 75% of the company, currently worth about S$40m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Envictus International Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Envictus International Holdings. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Envictus International Holdings has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

