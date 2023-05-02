Bullish insiders at Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) loaded up on UK£1.4m of stock earlier this year

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Oakley Capital Investments

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Founder Peter Adam Dubens bought UK£601k worth of shares at a price of UK£3.78 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of UK£4.70. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Oakley Capital Investments insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Oakley Capital Investments Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Oakley Capital Investments insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. We can see that Senior Partner & Co-Founder David Till paid UK£196k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does Oakley Capital Investments Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Oakley Capital Investments insiders own about UK£93m worth of shares (which is 11% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Oakley Capital Investments Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Oakley Capital Investments we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Oakley Capital Investments and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

