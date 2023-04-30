Bullish insiders at Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR) loaded up on AU$13m of stock earlier this year

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Director Paul Warren for AU$10m worth of shares, at about AU$2.55 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$2.57. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Peter Warren Automotive Holdings share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Peter Warren Automotive Holdings insiders own 41% of the company, currently worth about AU$181m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Peter Warren Automotive Holdings insiders think the business has merit. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Peter Warren Automotive Holdings you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant.

