Bullish Intel Insiders Loaded Up On US$4.00m Of Stock

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Intel

The Director Lip-Bu Tan made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.5m worth of shares at a price of US$37.92 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$47.47. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 115.91k shares worth US$4.0m. On the other hand they divested 696.00 shares, for US$18k. In total, Intel insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Intel Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Intel. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$2.7m worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership Of Intel

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Intel insiders own about US$94m worth of shares. That equates to 0.05% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Intel Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Intel we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Intel.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

