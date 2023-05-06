Bullish IperionX Insiders Loaded Up On US$2.1m Of Stock \

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At IperionX

The Executive Chairman Todd Hannigan made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$1.5m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.80 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$1.00. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

IperionX insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. IperionX insiders own about AU$31m worth of shares. That equates to 18% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About IperionX Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded IperionX shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think IperionX insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, IperionX has 4 warning signs (and 3 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

