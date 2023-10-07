Bullish J D Wetherspoon Insiders Loaded Up On UK£12m Of Stock

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At J D Wetherspoon

The Chairman Timothy Martin made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£12m worth of shares at a price of UK£4.57 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£6.52), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 2.61m shares worth UK£12m. But insiders sold 18.00k shares worth UK£140k. In total, J D Wetherspoon insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

J D Wetherspoon Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, J D Wetherspoon insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought UK£43k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. J D Wetherspoon insiders own 25% of the company, currently worth about UK£210m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About J D Wetherspoon Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like J D Wetherspoon insiders think the business has merit. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for J D Wetherspoon you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

