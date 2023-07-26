Should You be Bullish on Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)?

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Real Estate Fund” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first half of 2023, the fund rose 15.00% (Institutional Shares) compared to a 4.78% return for the MSCI US REIT Index (the “REIT Index”) and a 12.11% return for the MSCI USA IMI Extended Real Estate Index (the “MSCI Real Estate Index”). The fund rose 7.41%, modestly outperforming the indexes in the second quarter, which returned 2.34% and 7.04%, respectively, in the same period. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Baron Real Estate Fund highlighted stocks like Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) is a professional services company that provides real estate and investment management services. On July 25, 2023, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) stock closed at $169.31 per share. One-month return of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) was 11.34%, and its shares lost 8.70% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has a market capitalization of $8.087 billion.

Baron Real Estate Fund made the following comment about Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Our other real estate-related opportunities category includes companies that do not fit neatly in more traditional real estate categories of REITs, residential-related real estate, and travel-related real estate. They currently include: • Commercial real estate services companies Examples: CBRE Group, Inc. and Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). We remain bullish on the long-term growth opportunity for the commercial real estate brokerage category because of structural and secular tailwinds that should benefit leading global companies such as CBRE and Jones Lang LaSalle. Tailwinds include. The outsourcing of commercial real estate: A growing number of companies are increasingly looking to outsource their commercial real estate needs. CBRE estimates that the overall facilities management market will be $1.9 trillion by 2024, representing a massive growth opportunity for large global commercial real estate services companies…” (Click here to read the full text)

Copyright: stokkete / 123RF Stock Photo

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 28 hedge fund portfolios held Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) at the end of first quarter which was 26 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in another article and shared Lee Ainslie’s Washington Commanders and other investments. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q2 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.