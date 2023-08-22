Bullish Keystone Law Group Insiders Loaded Up On UK£591k Of Stock

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Keystone Law Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Founder James Knight bought UK£500k worth of shares at a price of UK£4.50 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£4.20. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 131.11k shares worth UK£591k. But they sold 15.00k shares for UK£68k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Keystone Law Group insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Keystone Law Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Keystone Law Group insiders own 31% of the company, worth about UK£41m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Keystone Law Group Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Keystone Law Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Keystone Law Group and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Keystone Law Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

