Bullish Kingsway Financial Services Insiders Loaded Up On US$692.3k Of Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

See our latest analysis for Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Gregory Hannon made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$197k worth of shares at a price of US$9.06 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$7.97 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. We note that Gregory Hannon was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 83.90k shares for US$692k. On the other hand they divested 26.88k shares, for US$241k. In total, Kingsway Financial Services insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insiders At Kingsway Financial Services Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Kingsway Financial Services insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$92k worth of shares. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Story continues

Insider Ownership Of Kingsway Financial Services

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Kingsway Financial Services insiders own about US$43m worth of shares. That equates to 20% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Kingsway Financial Services Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Kingsway Financial Services shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Kingsway Financial Services. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Kingsway Financial Services you should be aware of, and 2 of these don't sit too well with us.

But note: Kingsway Financial Services may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.