Bullish Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Insiders Loaded Up On €9.7m Of Stock

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (AMS:AD) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President Frans W. Muller made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for €4.8m worth of shares at a price of €31.55 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of €28.24. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Notably Frans W. Muller was also the biggest seller.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 306.12k shares worth €9.7m. But insiders sold 244.88k shares worth €7.3m. In total, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize insiders own 0.09% of the company, worth about €24m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

