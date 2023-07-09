Bullish LifeMD Insiders Loaded Up On US$727k Of Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in LifeMD, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LFMD) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At LifeMD

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Bertrand Velge for US$304k worth of shares, at about US$2.18 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$4.57. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

LifeMD insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At LifeMD Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at LifeMD. Overall, six insiders shelled out US$727k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership Of LifeMD

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. LifeMD insiders own about US$31m worth of shares. That equates to 21% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About LifeMD Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in LifeMD shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for LifeMD you should be aware of, and 2 of these are a bit concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

