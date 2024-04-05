Bullish Lifestyle Communities Insiders Loaded Up On AU$10.2m Of Stock

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Lifestyle Communities Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder James Kelly for AU$10.0m worth of shares, at about AU$16.00 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$14.96 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Lifestyle Communities insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Lifestyle Communities Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Lifestyle Communities. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought AU$10m worth of shares. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Lifestyle Communities Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 6.4% of Lifestyle Communities shares, worth about AU$117m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Lifestyle Communities Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Lifestyle Communities. Nice! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Lifestyle Communities (including 2 which don't sit too well with us).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

