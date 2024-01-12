Bullish-Looking China Options Trades Mask Lack of Conviction

(Bloomberg) -- China options data that look increasingly optimistic may actually be a sign that investors lack conviction in the market’s ability to stage a sustainable rally.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index’s open interest put-to-call ratio - which measures how many bearish options are outstanding relative to bullish ones - has fallen below one. On the surface, that says investors prefer contracts betting on gains. But it could also just show that, after years of decline in the index, investors are throwing in the towel.

It may reflect position de-grossing “as institutional investors may choose to liquidate their Hong Kong-listed equity positions rather than buying downside protection, thereby reducing demand for puts” said Jason Lui, head of East Asia strategy at BNP Paribas SA.

The HSCEI gauge slumped 14% in 2023, a record fourth straight year of losses, as China’s uneven economic recovery and troubles in its property sector soured sentiment for stocks. The index is already down another 4.8% in 2024 — one of the world’s worst performers — as investors remain unimpressed with the level of policy support China has announced so far.

“We believe the turning point for the index is going to be driven more by policy support measures than how institutions are currently positioned,” Lui said.

Morgan Stanley agrees that investors may be unwinding their downside protection as stocks decline. The firm’s analysts suggested that recently, citing a decline in the put—to-call ratio on the CSI 300 Index, a benchmark of mainland stocks.

“History suggests that keeping sizable beta hedges amid such trading dynamics is not necessary,” analysts Gilbert Wong, Laura Wang and Jason Ng wrote in a note Jan. 4.

The declining options ratio may also signify that investors are buying calls as a substitute for long exposure to the index. Bear markets are often peppered with short, sharp rallies — and with calls, risk is limited to the premium outlay as opposed to the entire investment if the upside burst doesn’t materialize.

Lui agrees with that idea.

The falling put/call open-interest ratio in HSCEI is a reflection of portfolio unwinding resulting in less hedging demand, and investors preferring to hedge right tail risks with options, he said.

