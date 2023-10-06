Bullish Lottery Insiders Loaded Up On AU$941k Of Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in The Lottery Corporation Limited's (ASX:TLC) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lottery

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the MD, CEO & Director, Sue van der Merwe, sold AU$909k worth of shares at a price of AU$5.05 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of AU$4.69. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). Sue van der Merwe was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months. Notably Sue van der Merwe was also the biggest buyer, having purchased AU$941k worth of shares.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 185.63k shares worth AU$941k. On the other hand they divested 180.00k shares, for AU$909k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Lottery insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Lottery Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Lottery insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, three insiders shelled out AU$846k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Lottery Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From looking at our data, insiders own AU$6.3m worth of Lottery stock, about 0.06% of the company. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Lottery Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Lottery insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Lottery (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

