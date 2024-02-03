Bullish Marriott Vacations Worldwide Insiders Loaded Up On US$768.6k Of Stock

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO, President & Director John Geller bought US$564k worth of shares at a price of US$113 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$84.06). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Marriott Vacations Worldwide insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Marriott Vacations Worldwide insiders own 2.3% of the company, worth about US$67m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Marriott Vacations Worldwide Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Marriott Vacations Worldwide insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Marriott Vacations Worldwide. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Marriott Vacations Worldwide (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

