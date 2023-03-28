Bullish MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) insiders filled their treasuries with CA$2.1m worth of stock over last year

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for MDA

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MDA

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Louis Vachon bought CA$220k worth of shares at a price of CA$8.85 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$6.95. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months MDA insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about CA$7.34. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

MDA is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of MDA

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. MDA insiders own 19% of the company, currently worth about CA$157m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

Story continues

So What Do The MDA Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like MDA insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for MDA.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here