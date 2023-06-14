Bullish Nogin Insider Buying Worth US$5.1m Yet To Pay Off \

The recent 11% drop in Nogin, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NOGN) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased US$5.1m worth of stock at an average buy price of US$3.06 over the past 12 months. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$2.1m which is not ideal.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Nogin

The President Jonathan Huberman made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.0m worth of shares at a price of US$3.00 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$1.25). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Nogin insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Nogin Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Nogin. Overall, six insiders shelled out US$5.0m for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Nogin Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 30% of Nogin shares, worth about US$4.1m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Nogin Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Nogin we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 6 warning signs (3 are concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Nogin.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

