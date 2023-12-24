Bullish Noodles Insiders Loaded Up On US$2.04m Of Stock

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Noodles

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider James Hoak for US$900k worth of shares, at about US$4.88 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$3.20. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Noodles insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about US$3.48 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Noodles insiders own 9.2% of the company, worth about US$13m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Noodles Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Noodles insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Noodles and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Noodles. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Noodles has 2 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

