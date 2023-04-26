Bullish Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) investors are yet to receive a pay off on their US$1.7m bet

The recent 13% drop in Offerpad Solutions Inc.'s (NYSE:OPAD) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased US$1.7m worth of stock at an average buy price of US$1.69 over the past 12 months. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$468k, which is not great.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Offerpad Solutions

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Director Roberto Sella for US$1.7m worth of shares, at about US$1.70 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$0.47. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Roberto Sella was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Offerpad Solutions

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Offerpad Solutions insiders own about US$52m worth of shares. That equates to 28% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Offerpad Solutions Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Offerpad Solutions insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Offerpad Solutions insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Offerpad Solutions you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

