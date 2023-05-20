Bullish Osisko Metals Insiders Loaded Up On CA$1.3m Of Stock \

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Osisko Metals Incorporated's (CVE:OM) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Osisko Metals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider William John bought CA$400k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.50 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$0.27 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Osisko Metals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about CA$0.34 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Osisko Metals Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Osisko Metals. Founder Robert Wares spent CA$312k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Osisko Metals Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 18% of Osisko Metals shares, worth about CA$12m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Osisko Metals Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Osisko Metals insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Osisko Metals is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those shouldn't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

