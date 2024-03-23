Bullish Ouster Insiders Loaded Up On US$1.43m Of Stock

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Ouster Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-Founder Charles Pacala for US$501k worth of shares, at about US$5.81 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$4.94. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 248.60k shares worth US$1.4m. But they sold 51.98k shares for US$291k. Overall, Ouster insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Ouster Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Ouster shares. In total, insiders dumped US$61k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Ouster Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 5.3% of Ouster shares, worth about US$11m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Ouster Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Ouster stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. But we take heart from prior transactions. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Ouster (including 1 which can't be ignored).

