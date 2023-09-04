Bullish PNC Financial Services Group Insiders Loaded Up On US$1.4m Of Stock

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

See our latest analysis for PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman William Demchak for US$1.0m worth of shares, at about US$153 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$122 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 9.95k shares worth US$1.4m. But insiders sold 8.63k shares worth US$1.2m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by PNC Financial Services Group insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

PNC Financial Services Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that PNC Financial Services Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. We can see that Independent Director Bryan Salesky paid US$51k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Story continues

Insider Ownership Of PNC Financial Services Group

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. PNC Financial Services Group insiders own 0.4% of the company, currently worth about US$185m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The PNC Financial Services Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about PNC Financial Services Group. That's what I like to see! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing PNC Financial Services Group. For example - PNC Financial Services Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

But note: PNC Financial Services Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.