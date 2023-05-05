Bullish Polar Capital Holdings Insiders Loaded Up On UK£1.4m Of Stock \

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Polar Capital Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider James Michael Cayzer-Colvin bought UK£1.0m worth of shares at a price of UK£4.29 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of UK£4.72 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Polar Capital Holdings insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 311.70k shares for UK£1.4m. But they sold 70.00k shares for UK£319k. In total, Polar Capital Holdings insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Polar Capital Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 9.8% of Polar Capital Holdings shares, worth about UK£45m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Polar Capital Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

We can't make any useful conclusions about recent trading, since insider buying and selling has been balanced. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Polar Capital Holdings insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Polar Capital Holdings you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

