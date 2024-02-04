Bullish QEM Insiders Loaded Up On AU$835.2k Of Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in QEM Limited's (ASX:QEM) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At QEM

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Director David Fitch for AU$765k worth of shares, at about AU$0.17 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$0.18. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months QEM insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

QEM Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at QEM. Insiders shelled out AU$62k for shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. QEM insiders own 53% of the company, currently worth about AU$14m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About QEM Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about QEM. Looks promising! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing QEM. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for QEM (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

