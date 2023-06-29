Bullish Quanterix Insiders Loaded Up On US$5.6m Of Stock

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Quanterix

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Paul Meister for US$2.0m worth of shares, at about US$8.61 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$22.69. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$5.6m for 619.13k shares. On the other hand they divested 3.10k shares, for US$51k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Quanterix insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 8.8% of Quanterix shares, worth about US$75m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Quanterix Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Quanterix shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Quanterix and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Quanterix you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

